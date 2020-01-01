Crews working on latest sewage main breaks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Fort Lauderdale provided a New Year's Day update on the sewage main issues plaguing residents over the past month.

Two crews were seen by Local 10 News crews on Wednesday, working on the latest spills.

According to officials, those crews were doing cleanup and remediation work on the latest damaged pipes, which have been patched up.

A total of six sewage main breaks have happened in Fort Lauderdale since the beginning of December.

Restoration and remediation work is expected to continue this month.

The gushing raw human waste flooded streets and properties, closing roads and contaminating waterways, like the Tarpon River and Himmarshee Canal.

Residents now left wondering about the about the long term effects on their health and the health of the area’s waterways.

Hector Park and Virginia Young Park have been closed due to the spills.

The City of Fort Lauderdale set up several websites so that residents can have access to the most updated information.

For updated information on sewage main repairs, click here.

For the latest traffic advisories and road closures, click here.

For any precautionary waterway advisories, click here.