Fort Lauderdale dealing with 2 new sewage main breaks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The city of Fort Lauderdale is dealing with two new sewage main breaks.

Crews responded to the latest sewage leaks late Monday afternoon.

One of the breaks is located on Northeast 5th Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park.

Officials said that break is the same 16-inch pipe that broke on Friday, Dec. 27. They said the current break is in a section of the pipe to the east of the previous break.

The other new sewage main break is on Northeast 36th Street, east of Bayview Drive, in the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates neighborhood.

According to officials, pump stations servicing that line were shut off so the damaged pipe can be isolated and flow can be stopped.

Repair work is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, after tanker trucks service the pump station overnight.

These new breaks are just the latest in a string of sewage leaks Fort Lauderdale residents have been dealing with this month.

Four previous sewage main breaks have occurred within the city of Fort Lauderdale since the beginning of December.

While the breaks have since been repaired, residents are concerned about possible health hazards after waterways like the Tarpon River, New River and the Himmarshee Canal, where contaminated with sewage.

Over the weekend the city provided residents with wastewater safety tips, which can be found by clicking here.