Troopers search for second driver involved in deadly crash on I-95

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a second driver who was involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 95.

According to an FHP report, Frederick Beck, 65, was driving his 2014 Honda CR-V south on I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard when he struck Skyler Jones, 27, who was crossing the highway just after 6:30 a.m.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skyler Jones, right, was killed while trying to cross I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to the report, Beck remained at the scene after the crash.

The report stated that a second vehicle crashed into Beck’s SUV after Jones was struck but failed to stop.

A description of that vehicle remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.