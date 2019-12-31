Man struck, killed while trying to cross I-95

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were blocked near the Miami-Dade County-Broward County line Tuesday morning after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

A body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of I-95, just south of the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said the man was attempting to cross I-95 about 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by at least one vehicle. The man, identified as Frederick Beck, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the man stopped.

Reyes said troopers didn’t find any disabled vehicles in the area, so it wasn’t immediately known why the man was crossing the highway.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation. Traffic was diverted onto Pembroke Road during the closure.

The lanes were reopened about 10 a.m. once the body was removed from the scene.