1 injured in police-involved shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Monday morning in a police-involved shooting in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan, someone called 911 around 7 a.m. to report a body being found in the area of Northeast 10th Street near 12th Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene, but didn’t find a body.

Instead, Dabney-Donovan said officers encountered a man outside a home who was armed with a gun.

She said an officer was in fear for his life and shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

No other details were immediately known.