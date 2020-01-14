Firefighter injured in long fall while helping person stuck in elevator

Published: January 14, 2020, 8:28 am Updated: January 14, 2020, 9:11 am

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A Miami-Dade firefighter was injured Tuesday morning in a long fall in Bal Harbour.

The accident occurred inside the Neiman Marcus at the Bal Harbour Shops on Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erica Benitez said firefighters were assisting a person who was stuck in an elevator on the third floor when he fell.

The firefighter was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Benitez said it wasn’t immediately known if he fell from the third floor.