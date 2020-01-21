Homeless shelters opened as Broward County declares cold weather emergency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cold weather emergency has been declared in Broward County.

Temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to drop into the low 40s and upper 30s.

The weather emergency declaration kicks in at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The chill in the air didn't stop locals from hitting Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"We do have our heaters here, which keeps you nice and warm, even though its cold," said Jesse Pacella at Tsukuro Sushi.

Several beachside restaurants had heaters out for diners.

"Our staff is warm and friendly, as well," added Pacella.

The sudden cold weather can also have an impact on the animal population of South Florida.

Local 10 News' Saira Anwer spoke with Michael Ruggieri, the Director of Animal Care at Flamingo Gardens in Davie.

Ruggieri said most of the animals in his care are native to Florida and can handle the temperature drop, but the ones that aren't are provided special accommodations.

Due to the weather emergency, shelters and transportation are available for the homeless. Anyone intending to stay at a shelter is advised to report to a pickup or shelter location no later than 6 p.m.

Pompano Beach (Pickup Location Only)

Northeast Transit Center - Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale (Shelter and Pickup Location)

Salvation Army - 1445 West Broward Boulevard

Hollywood (Shelter Location - Individuals only; not families)

Broward Outreach Center - 2056 Scott Street

For more information, call the Broward County homeless helpline at 954-563-4357.