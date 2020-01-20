Coldest weather in 2 years forecast to arrive in South Florida

Pembroke Park, FL – The latest round of chilly weather is on the move, and it looks to bring unusually cold temperatures to South Florida.

It may even be the coldest weather the area has experienced since a low of 44 degrees on Jan. 18, 2018, just over two years ago. The lowest reading so far this season has been 53, from Dec. 3.

A cold front has already passed through, but it will take some time for the truly chilly air to fill in. The coldest weather will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Middle 40s are currently forecast for Miami, with low 40s to even upper 30s possible further inland. We will also have a brisk north breeze, which could cause wind chills to dip into the 30s for a few hours for the entire region.

Even though this promises to be a dose of winter chill, it will be nowhere near record cold. The standing record for Wednesday morning is a freezing 30 degrees from 1985.

Of course, this is South Florida, and winter does not hang around long. Warmer weather will quickly return as we round out the week.