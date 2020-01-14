Cooler weather coming soon as warm South Florida winter continues

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A powerful cold front will arrive in South Florida early next week, likely by Monday night, providing a nice break from the warmer-than-usual winter currently ongoing.

Early projections have temperatures dropping as low as the 50s by early Tuesday morning. High temperatures may struggle to reach the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

The coolest weather is currently set to roll in next Tuesday and Wednesday nights, where some spots may feel the chilly 40s.

This is significant, as our recent temperatures have been more typical of May or June than the heart of winter.

It's been a warmer-than-normal winter in South Florida.

Afternoons have been running 5-10 degrees above normal and the nights around 15 degrees above normal. This is all due to an incredibly strong area of high pressure that is anchored in the Western Atlantic.

The unseasonably warm temperatures won’t budge through the week or even the weekend, so expect afternoons in the low 80s and nights near 70 until that front arrives early next week.