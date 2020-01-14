2019 was oceans’ hottest year ever, scientists say

MIAMI – Data from about six decades showed the earth’s oceans hit the highest temperature in recorded human history last year, according to a study published on Monday in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The penetration of heat into the deep oceans is evident primarily through the Atlantic Ocean, the group of 14 scientists from the U.S. and China reported. They also warned the warming could “impart a profound influence” on marine fisheries and ecosystems.

“The amount of heat we have put in the world’s oceans in the past 25 years equals to 3.6 billion Hiroshima atom bomb explosions,” wrote the study’s lead author, Lijing Cheng, of the Institute of Atmospheric Physics in Beijing.

Researchers also said the warming is one of the key reasons why the planet is experiencing increased catastrophic fires in the Amazon, California and Australia.