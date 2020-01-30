72ºF

Local News

19-year-old woman shot during drive-by in Perrine

Teen shot in the back, police searching for shooter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Miami-Dade County, Perrine
Police investigating in Miami-Dade County's Perrine neighborhood after a teenage woman was hit during a drive-by shooting.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a teenage woman that was shot in southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the Perrine township of Miami-Dade County.

The scene was located in the area of 10370 southwest 174th Terrace.

Police said the woman was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting.

Authorities are searching for two black males in connection to the incident.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial South. Her condition is unknown.

