19-year-old woman shot during drive-by in Perrine
Teen shot in the back, police searching for shooter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a teenage woman that was shot in southwest Miami-Dade County.
According to authorities, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the Perrine township of Miami-Dade County.
The scene was located in the area of 10370 southwest 174th Terrace.
Police said the woman was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting.
Authorities are searching for two black males in connection to the incident.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial South. Her condition is unknown.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.