Residents of condemned Hollywood building left with nowhere to go

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Residents of a recently condemned building in Hollywood were told Monday was the day they had to vacate the premises.

The building located at 1837 Taylor Street was deemed uninhabitable on Thursday.

Less than ten tenants remained at the Hollywood Palms, saying they had nowhere else to go.

"We have no choice," said resident Rae Knight. "I can't sleep on the street."

Plywood was put up over doors and windows on Friday, which residents had to take down in order to get back into their dwellings.

They said that on Dec. 13 they were notified of the status of the building and told they had 30 days to get out.

The property manager told Local 10 News that conditions inside the building are deplorable and the stench is unbearable.

"There are multiple leaks in the building," said property manager Naza Villemur. "The floors have been caving in, (there are) no fire alarms in place."

Residents were given several organizations to contact that could help, but many said they were nervous that they would end up on the street.

One resident told Local 10 News' Hatzel Vela that city officials said they would not be enforcing the No Trespassing signs on Monday night, but the entire building would be locked down on Tuesday.

City officials told Local 10 News social services workers have been working with residents to find them somewhere to stay.