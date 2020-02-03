SUV slams into back of school bus with children on it in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a school bus crash Monday afternoon in Davie.

An SUV apparently crashed into the back of a Broward County school bus with children on it near Southwest 73rd Avenue and Griffin Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene of the crash as the driver of the SUV was pulled from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher. He was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The view from Sky 10 showed significant damage to the SUV and the back of the bus.

Davie firefighters said no children were injured.