Collier County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for baby Andrew.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it is assisting the Miami-Dade Police Department in the search for baby Andrew, who disappeared from his home in southwest Miami-Dade when he was just 7 days old.

The FBI is also among the agencies assisting in the search for the baby boy.

There have been no signs of Andrew’s whereabouts since he disappeared Jan. 28. His mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found shot to death inside his home.

Family members hopeful missing baby will be found alive

His father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead a day later in Pasco County. Authorities said he died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Miami-Dade police, Caballeiro was the prime suspect accused of fatally shooting the three women.

Detectives believe Caballeiro then abducted the baby, but the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said there has been no confirmation that Andrew was ever in the area with his father.

They have since released a map of Caballeiro’s most likely route taken from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

They are urging anyone who was somewhere along the route to report any sightings or information to their local police department.