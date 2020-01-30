No signs that missing Miami-Dade baby was in Pasco County with father, sheriff says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing baby boy who was thought to have been abducted by his father after the man killed the newborn’s mother and two other relatives is now believed to have never been in Pasco County where his father was found dead, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect in the case, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead Wednesday in Pasco County, a day after three women were found shot to death inside a southwest Miami-Dade County home.

Police identified the victims as mother Arlety Garcia Valdes, 40, grandmother Isabela Valdes, 60, and great-grandmother Lina Gonzalez, 84.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said deputies discovered Caballeiro’s body Wednesday in a wooded area. He appeared to have died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound from a rifle.

He said there was no evidence at the scene that confirmed the baby, Andrew Caballeiro, was ever with his father in Pasco County, although he did confirm that a pacifier was found in the abandoned van.

He said bloodhounds assisted in the search for the baby.

According to the sheriff, a witness told deputies a blonde woman was spotted in Caballeiro’s van, but authorities said it now appears that the woman may have been someone who just stopped to check on the vehicle after the incident occurred and wasn’t directly involved in the case.

While Pasco County Sheriff’s Office officials say the “most promising investigative leads to the whereabouts of Baby Andrew remain within Miami-Dade County at this time,” they released a map of Caballeiro’s most likely route taken from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released this map of the believed travel route that Ernesto Caballeiro took from Miami-Dade County to Pasco County. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

They are urging anyone who was somewhere along the route Tuesday or Wednesday to report any sightings or information to their local police department.

The family has made a plea to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in an attempt to get a special visa for the victims’ son, brother and uncle, so he can leave Cuba and come to Miami for the three funeral services.

They have also set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to help the family pay for funeral costs.