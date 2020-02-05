Boca Raton man ‘did not like the way his father treated him,’ so he killed him, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton man is accused of killing his father because he "did not like the way his father treated him," police said.

Jared Noiman, 26, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of first-degree murder.

Boca Raton police said Noiman stabbed and strangled his father in a parking garage Monday morning.

According to a Boca Raton police report, Noiman was found "covered in blood" during a traffic stop in Delray Beach. He "claimed to have been in an altercation in Boca Raton."

"Noiman would not elaborate on who was involved in the altercation and did not wish to report a crime," police said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license, but because there was no evidence linking him to the crime, Noiman was released.

However, Noiman went to the Boca Raton Police Department the next day and confessed to killing his father.

"He said the two lived together out of his father's vehicle and they slept in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza," police said. "Noiman said he did not like the way his father treated him and he started having thoughts about killing him. Noiman continued his statement with a detailed description of how he stabbed his father and then strangled him while he was sleeping in the parking garage."

Noiman was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.