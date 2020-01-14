Fugitive accused of running over girlfriend in Boca gets caught in Tennessee

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A woman jumped out of her boyfriend’s car in Boca Raton, and waved her arms to get a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s attention. Before the trooper could reach her, the man ran her over and drove away.

The woman survived the hit-and-run crash on Monday. And with her help, detectives identified the driver as William Pantaleon. The 24-year-old suspect’s family reported he had fled to Tennessee, and he was behind bars by Tuesday.

Pantaleon was in Cleveland on Tuesday night at the Bradley County Justice Center. He was awaiting extradition to Florida to face a charge of attempted murder in Palm Beach County.

According to Lt. Yanko Reyes, a spokesman for FHP, the hit-and-run crash was on Congress Avenue near Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Trooper Jennifer White reported watching in horror when the driver of a black Honda Civic accelerated towards the woman and struck her. FHP released her startling dashcam video.

The video shows the driver of the Honda was stopped on the left lane. He abruptly turned right and crossed the center and right lanes -- in front of two cars -- to target the woman.

Pantaleon has a record of erratic behavior. Hollywood police officers arrested him in 2018 for weaving through traffic and running a red light on a moped, before trying to bite a police officer.