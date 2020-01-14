80ºF

Local News

Car struck by train in North Miami Beach

No injuries reported

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

A Mini Cooper was struck by a train Jan. 14, 2020, in North Miami Beach.
A Mini Cooper was struck by a train Jan. 14, 2020, in North Miami Beach. (WPLG)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A car was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon in North Miami Beach.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 171st Street and West Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said no one was injured.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. as a tow truck arrived to take away the Mini Cooper that had sustained major front-end damage.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.

