Mother of football star killed by train opens up on Facebook Live

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A heartbroken mother opened up on Facebook Live after her son died Monday.

17-year-old Bryce Gowdy was struck and killed by a freight train early Monday morning.

He had been missing for several hours and his mother was frantic.

The four-star football recruit from Deerfield Beach High School was set to attend Georgia Tech in the fall.

Deerfield Beach head football coach Jevon Glenn said the teen was an IB student but also a big time athlete, ranked one of the best wide receivers in the state.

Glenn said he knows Gowdy was dealing with a lot.

His family was homeless, living in a car.

Gowdy’s family also believes mental health issues played a role in the teen’s death. School officials had been helping, and coordinating with officials at Georgia Tech, which had more resources.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Gowdy at Deerfield Beach High School Thursday at 7 p.m.

