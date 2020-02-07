Department pays for officer’s sexual massages to arrest 4 Chinese women for prostitution

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An undercover police officer with the Pembroke Pines Police Department used department-issued funds to get sexual massages in the nude at three massage parlors, according to recent arrest reports.

Records show the massages were part of an operation resulting in the arrests of four women, ages 48 to 58, who are from Shanghai, China. The women, who didn’t have a Florida Department of Health license to practice massage therapy, are facing prostitution charges.

According to Sgt. Viola Judon, a spokeswoman for the department, the investigation was ongoing on Thursday.

Hongyan “Wendy” Li, 50, and Rongling “Mimi” Huang, 52, were recently arrested in Pembroke Pines for prostitution. (BSO)

Hongyan “Wendy” Li, 50, and Rongling “Mimi” Huang, 52, were at the Charm Spa Massage, at 9137 Taft St., police said. The officer purchased a 30-minute massage for $50, and he later placed $58 more on the bedside table in front of Li.

The officer reported Li, who has a New York driver’s license, touched his buttocks, slipped her fingers through the exterior of his anus, grabbed his penis, and she allegedly said it would cost $120 to have sex, $100 to have oral sex and $200 to have sex with Li and Huang.

“She showed me her breast and asked me why I didn’t want her,” the officer wrote in his report adding that after the massage “he put on his visual recording device” to talk to Li.

The undercover detective had already met Huang. He reported that on Dec. 17 he received a 30-minute massage from Huang for $50. He allegedly gave her a $40 tip and asked Huang to “tease” him.

The officer reported Huang grabbed his penis and offered oral sex for an extra $20. He reported tipping her an extra $20 for “the additional minutes.”

Jianxia “Yuyo” Xin, 58, was recently arrested for prostitution in Pembroke Pines. (BSO)

Jianxia “Yuyo” Xin, 58, was working at the 5 Roses Asian Massage & Spa, at 7791 Pines Blvd., when the undercover officer met her Nov. 27, according to the arrest report. The officer reported paying $40 for a 30-minute massage and placing $40 more on a corner table once he was with Xin.

“She grabbed my hand and placed it on her buttocks while simultaneously manipulating my genitals,” the officer wrote.

The officer reported Xin also gave him a massage on Jan. 15 when he once again paid $40 for a massage and left a $40 tip on a stool. After the massage, Xin allegedly said a “four-hand massage” would be $80 for 30 minutes.

Wiexia “Emi” Shi, 48, was recently arrested for prostitution in Pembroke Pines. (BSO)

Wiexia “Emi” Shi, 48, was working at the Body Salon, at 10462 Taft St., police said. The undercover officer reported he met Shi on Jan. 22, after paying $50 for a 30-minute massage. He reported leaving a $40 tip on her work table and Shi touched his genitals and said a “handjob” was $50.

Officers arrested the four women on Tuesday.

Li, Huang, Xin, and Shi face charges of practice without a license and soliciting prostitution.

According to the arrest forms, Li, Xin and Shi were living at the spas where they were arrested. Huan was living at a house in Hollywood.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons and Producer Yvette Jon contributed to this report.