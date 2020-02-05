Videos show ‘Stripper Bowl’ mess in Miami

MIAMI – Videos show there was a cash storm at Monday night’s “Stripper Bowl” in downtown Miami, an event Canes’ Edgerrin James promoted, but several strippers bashed the event saying they were underpaid.

Pierre “Pee” Thomas, who co-owns the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music label, released a statement Tuesday in his Instagram story saying the organizers didn’t have contracts with the strippers, who were the stars of the event.

Thomas also said, “we don’t control or make the rules of how many girls dance, who split or payout," or “how much money [gets] stolen.”

To promote The Dome in downtown Miami, Edgerrin James showed off the cash he will be using for an event with exotic dancers after Super Bowl LIV. (Courtesy of Edgerrin James - Instagram)

Thomas alleged that “a lot of money was thrown between our camp." Cardi B, who was at the event, said she felt “obligated” to throw cash even though many of the dancers were just “standing there like [it was] a concert.”

(File Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) (2020 Invision)

Cardi B, a former stripper, also had a message for those who allegedly stole cash that was meant to pay the strippers at the event.

“A lot of these girls are moms," the rapper said in a video she posted on Instagram.

Videos show security guards taking women’s purses full of cash at the event, and lines of women who were waiting to get paid.

“That’s out of our control,” Thomas wrote. “We will get better control next time.”