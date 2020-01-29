Edgerrin James in Miami: I’m ‘Stripper Bowl’ ready

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Edgerrin James said he recently filled his car with $1 million in singles. He and Ainealem “Alex” Gidewon want to make sure they are prepared for the high rollers who are in Miami looking for adult entertainment during the Super Bowl LIV week.

The former NFL and Hurricanes running back and the Atlanta nightclub owner co-founded The Dome, a pop-up nightclub that opens Friday at 1700 NE 2nd Ave., in downtown Miami. They are advertising appearances by a long list of celebrities including Cardi B, who went from exotic dancer to chart-topping rapper.

“I am Stripper Bowl ready,” James said while riding a sports utility vehicle full of bags of cash.

James, Gidewon and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, the owner of an Atlanta-based record label who allegedly made it rain half a million dollars at a Super Bowl party last year, will be co-hosting The Million Dollar $tripper Bowl on Monday at The Dome. Tickets range from $100 to $25,000 for a VIP Table for 10 guests.

Adult entertainment clubs are preparing to have large amounts of cash to provide credit card cash advances to VIP customers this week. Other clubs expecting large crowds of men looking for exotic dancers, good food and music are in Miami Gardens, Hialeah, Miami’s Upper East Side and Hallandale Beach.

Minutes away from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Tootsie’s Cabaret, at 150 NW 183rd St., will be hosting meet-and-greet sessions with online porn stars Reya Sunshine and Romi Rain.

These nightclubs also hired more dancers to keep up with the anticipated demand: Pink Pussycat, at 3900 NW 36 St., in Hialeah; Gold Rush Cabaret at 7770 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami’s Upper East Side; and Scarlett’s Cabaret, at 2920 SW 30th Ave., in Hallandale Beach.

Pop Smoker, a New York rapper also known as Bashar Jackson, will be performing at the new KOD Miami, not to be confused with the former King of Diamonds in Miami Gardens. KOD Miami opened at 7020 NW 72 Ave., near Hialeah, the former home of the Babylon Miami Nightclub where a dancer was found dead last year.

With a large air-conditioned tent and the latest technology on laser lighting displays, The Dome seeks to stand out with a food & beverage department and a security team that is prepared to receive a long list of celebrities that includes Diddy, Gucci Mane, Megan The Stallion, Future, Lil Baby, Migos.