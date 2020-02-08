Car burglary suspects crash into restaurant in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Three underage suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to break into cars in Hallandale Beach before crashing into a local restaurant.

According to police, officers responded to 437 Golden Isles Drive regarding multiple males trying to break into parked vehicles.

While on the way, officers were alerted that the suspects got into a white SUV and took off, heading south.

Officers then observed a white Lexus SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle apparently lost control shortly after and struck the Touch of Cuba restaurant located at 117 East Hallandale Beach Blvd., causing extensive damage.

The business was fortunately closed, and no injuries were reported.

Police said three juvenile suspects were taken into custody and brought to the hospital for injuries possibly sustained in the crash.