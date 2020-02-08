1 dead, 1 injured outside Wynwood’s Kush Restaurant

MIAMI – A shooting left one man dead and another injured on Friday afternoon outside of the popular Kush Restaurant in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Miami police officers set up a perimeter around the restaurant along North Miami Avenue at Northeast 20th Street to search for the gunman.

Miami Fire Rescue took the two men to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Doctors pronounced one man dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.