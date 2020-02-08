Pastor working in Florida prison faces charges over inmate’s rape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a Florida Department of Corrections’ education supervisor, Rev. Antonio Carlisle was supposed to help rehabilitate inmates. An inmate is accusing him of doing just the opposite when he allegedly raped him in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch released a statement on Friday saying the charges against Carlisle “are deeply disturbing and abhorrent.”

According to the FDC’s Office of the Inspector General, investigators said a sexual assault forensic exam including Carlisle’s DNA was part of the case.

Inch also said Carlisle, of the Greater True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Lake City, was dismissed from his job with the department.

The inmate reported Carlisle was pretending to help him when he moved to overpower him and rape him on Aug. 6 at the Florida State Prison in Bradford County. The sexual assault forensic exam was performed the next day.

Investigators collected Carlisle’s DNA on Jan. 29 and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported it was a match and issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

Carlisle was arrested on Thursday in Duval County and he was being held on a $1.5 million bond. He is facing charges of sexual battery and sexual misconduct in Bradford County.