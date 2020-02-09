Man shot and killed by step-daughter’s boyfriend in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday morning along southwest 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale.
The man identified as Raul Santos was shot by his step-daughter’s boyfriend after an argument, according to family members.
The family says the boyfriend grabbed a gun from his car and shot Santos several times.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
