77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

77ºF

Local News

Man shot and killed by step-daughter’s boyfriend in Fort Lauderdale

Police are still looking for the shooter

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Crime, Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday morning along southwest 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

The man identified as Raul Santos was shot by his step-daughter’s boyfriend after an argument, according to family members.

The family says the boyfriend grabbed a gun from his car and shot Santos several times.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.