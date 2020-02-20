Miami Gardens residents file lawsuit against Formula 1, Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A dozen residents from three homeowners associations in Miami Gardens filed a lawsuit against the Formula One Group and the Hard Rock Stadium.

The plaintiffs, who include former Miami-Dade Commissioner Betty Ferguson, allege the “unnecessary” racing event will be “unreasonably” loud and in violation of the noise ordinances in the county and the city.

Sam Dubbin, a Coral Gables attorney who represents the plaintiffs, released a statement saying he could not find an expert in the acoustical field “who would say that decibel levels between 70 and 90 are reasonable" for a residential neighborhood.

“It is important for us to let our young people know that we are standing up, not just for us, but for them," Ferguson said in a statement, adding that “the power of the people is greater than the people in power."

Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who represents the area’s district, and Rev. Carl Johnson, of the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church, said they support the plaintiffs’ effort.

“I do have a problem with Formula One coming to Miami Gardens if the residents oppose it,” Johnson said.

Jordan said holding the Formula One events at the stadium is an “environmental injustice."

