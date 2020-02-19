Ready, set, go: Formula 1 racing heads to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI – Despite opposition from many area residents, Formula 1 racing will be speeding through Miami Gardens next year.

A proposed ordinance that would seek city input in bring Formula 1 racing to Hard Rock Stadium failed Wednesday in a 6-6 split vote, clearing the track for the 2021 race calendar.

The measure was introduced by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan and backed by community members who opposed what they believe will bring more traffic and noise to their neighborhoods.

#NOW: They’re chanting, “the power of the people is greater than the people in power.” This is the group who is opposing @F1 racing in Miami Gardens. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/ofCp9BtZTT — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 19, 2020

But Mayor Carlos Gimenez called it a win for the community.

#NOW: Mayor @MayorGimenez responds to proposed ordinance, which failed, over @F1 racing in #MiamiGardens. He says it’s good for the community and will bring millions. Says there are many factually incorrect information out there. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/41Luyigb6Z — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 19, 2020

Jordan said it was unfortunate that the city didn’t get an opportunity to weigh in on auto racing within its boundaries. But when asked if she would try again, she answered, “Absolutely. I will try to put something on every agenda if I can.”