Ready, set, go: Formula 1 racing heads to Hard Rock Stadium

Failed measure sought input from Miami Gardens on auto racing in city

This is a rendering of the Formula 1 race track that will be built outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (Formula 1)

MIAMI – Despite opposition from many area residents, Formula 1 racing will be speeding through Miami Gardens next year.

A proposed ordinance that would seek city input in bring Formula 1 racing to Hard Rock Stadium failed Wednesday in a 6-6 split vote, clearing the track for the 2021 race calendar.

The measure was introduced by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan and backed by community members who opposed what they believe will bring more traffic and noise to their neighborhoods.

But Mayor Carlos Gimenez called it a win for the community.

Jordan said it was unfortunate that the city didn’t get an opportunity to weigh in on auto racing within its boundaries. But when asked if she would try again, she answered, “Absolutely. I will try to put something on every agenda if I can.”

