Video shows 2 men sought in string of electronics heists in South Florida

AVENTURA, Fla. – Surveillance video shows two daring burglars sought by detectives in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for snatching electronics and running away without paying for them.

Detectives said the thieves have targeted the same AT&T store in Aventura three times in October, January and this month.

Two men are sought in a string of burglaries at electronic stores in South Florida. (Local 10 News)

The brazen duo is also accused of a burglary at a Sprint store in Aventura and stores in Hollywood and Miami Gardens.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crimes to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.