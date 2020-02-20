Video shows 2 men sought in string of electronics heists in South Florida
AVENTURA, Fla. – Surveillance video shows two daring burglars sought by detectives in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for snatching electronics and running away without paying for them.
Detectives said the thieves have targeted the same AT&T store in Aventura three times in October, January and this month.
The brazen duo is also accused of a burglary at a Sprint store in Aventura and stores in Hollywood and Miami Gardens.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crimes to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
