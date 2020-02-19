Miami burglary crew with appetite for luxury preys on flashy social media users

MIAMI – On Instagram, Aroldis Chapman shows off his love of luxury watches. The Cuban baseball pitcher for the New York Yankees, who is earning a $15 million base salary this year, also likes thick gold chains and big diamond earrings. Detectives said a crew of burglars who preyed on flashy social media users was preparing to target him.

Xandi Garcia, who is facing charges in a $1.7 million burglary victimizing Eric “The Jeweler” Mavashev and had a history of marijuana trafficking, placed Chapman’s home in Davie under surveillance with the help of two accomplices, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

But before he could target Chapman, a flashy Instagram user helped one alleged victim to identify Garcia as the suspected burglar late last year. His girlfriend Maybel Sanchez was allegedly using Instagram to show off some of the items that Garcia, 30, of Miami Lakes, was accused of stealing -- including Rolex watches and a diamond gold pendant.

“So they used social media to find victims and we used social media to find them,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

Aside from stalking their victims, detectives said the crew also used real-time Global Positioning System satellite tracking devices and other technology to know when their victims were home. They also allegedly used satellite imagery, which prompted Fernandez Rundle to compare their tactics to those used by seasoned police investigators.

“When the bad guys are using mobile tracking devices and putting them on innocent victims’ cars that’s a game-changer,” said Howard Rosen, the deputy chief for special prosecutions.

Xavier Garcia was coming back to Miami from Bimini, Bahamas, in his speed boat when he was arrested in September 2018. Officers monitored his phone calls with Maisy Valle, who detectives described as one of the principal organizers of the crew’s crimes.

According to Officer Carlos Garcia, the lead detective in the investigation into the criminal organization, the crew was also growing and trafficking “large quantities” of marijuana and “expanded their criminal enterprise into burglaries, vehicle thefts and vehicle title fraud by cloning vehicle identification numbers.”

Detective Carl Sanabria identified a grow house at 9800 SW 127 Ave. in the Hammocks. Detective Jean Colimon helped to find a Kendall grow house at 10602 SW 161 Ave., where officers arrested Yussef Ismael, identified as an informant who later betrayed Xavier Garcia.

“The harvested marijuana would subsequently be processed and packaged for sale to local street-level drug dealers,” the detective wrote in his report, adding that the crew targeted competing local marijuana growers and the residences of people they believed had expensive jewelry.

The crew is also accused of being involved in several burglaries from Hialeah to Miami Beach. A penthouse at the Grove Station Tower, 2700 SW 27 Ave. in October was among the targets. Officers said Garcia’s friend Daniel Pacheco posted an image on Instagram mocking the surveillance video that was released to the public to find the Grove Station Tower burglar accused of stealing a safe full of jewelry.

“No Face; No Case," Pacheco allegedly wrote in the meme.

Detectives identified Xandi Garcia as one of the leaders of the organization, which had 9 more members -- including his mother, Mirta Lora. She and her son are facing charges of structuring financial transactions and money laundering greater than $20,000. The transactions involved X and M Investment Group LLC, a Florida corporation, and the South Florida Educational Credit Union, where Lora had an account.

“They were also very arrogant and bold and brash about what they were doing,” Fernandez Rundle.

Sanchez, his girlfriend, is facing three counts of dealing in stolen property.

Detectives identified the other crew members as Fabian Garcia, Yennys Perez, Daniel Pacheco, Jossie Pintado-Martell, Orielys Sosa and David Alcade, who officers said financed and supervised marijuana grow houses in Colorado.

Xandi Garcia, Fabian Garcia, Valle, Sosa, Pacheco, Sanchez and Alcade are facing charges of racketeering and conspiring to racketeer. Xandi Garcia, Valle and Sosa are also facing charges of grand theft of a firearm.

Perez and Sosa are facing a charge of possession of a place for trafficking in controlled substances. Sosa is also facing charges of trafficking in cannabis, possession of a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and two counts of grand theft in the first degree.

Pacheco and Valle are also facing burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and two counts of grand theft in the first degree.

Pintado-Martell is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit a burglary of a dwelling, grand theft in the third degree and conspiracy to commit grand theft in the third degree.

Xandi Garcia is also facing six counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, four counts of grand theft in the first degree and two counts of grand theft in the third degree.

Fabian Garcia is also facing charges of grand theft in the third degree and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. According to detectives, Fabian Garcia and Perez had been spying on Chapman and surveilling his home in Davie.