Burglars ransack master bedroom of North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the thieves who broke into a North Lauderdale home last month and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and the victim’s house key.

According to deputies, one of the burglars was captured on surveillance video knocking on the front door of a home in the 8300 block of Southwest 19th Street around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 2.

Deputies said the man asked for someone with the name Christina and the homeowner told him that person was not at the residence.

According to detectives, the same man was then seen walking away from the home to another person who was waiting for him.

Detectives believe the duo then went to a nearby home, cut a patio motion sensor and jumped a fence into the backyard.

Authorities said the thieves shattered a rear sliding glass door on the second story of the home and ransacked the master bedroom, taking more than $2,000 worth of jewelry and the house key.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Justin Panza at 954-720-2250. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.