Dozens attend balloon-release tribute for 22-year-old shooting victim in Broward
Hallandale Beach mother grieves, asks public for help finding killer
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Some Ronald Rolle’s friends and relatives gathered on Thursday night to honor the 22-year-old shooting victim with a balloon release and a candle-lighting ceremony in Hallandale Beach.
His mother, Lantasha Taylor, described him as “a big cuddly teddy bear" and she added that his past doesn’t define him.
“They came out for my baby,” Taylor said about the dozens who gathered during the tribute, and she has a request for the public: “Whoever knows anything, just say what you know.”
Hallandale Beach detectives are still working leads in the case, but as of early Friday morning, they had not made any arrests.
On Monday, witnesses in the area said they heard several gunshots, and saw Rolle’s body in the middle of Northwest Sixth Avenue near a black BMW that had been riddled with bullets.
The grieving mother is asking anyone with information to call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-7400 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
