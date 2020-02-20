Man arrested in connection with fatal triple shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of being the gunman in a fatal triple shooting that occurred last week in Lauderdale Lakes.

Akeeme Cordell Brown, 22, surrendered Wednesday night and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the triple shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were later identified as a mother and her two adult children.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

The siblings were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Brown is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Brown was ordered Thursday in bond court to not have any contact with the surviving victims.