Man wanted for killing father of 4 surrenders in Miramar, police say

Frederick Eugene, left, surrendered on Thursday night to face charges in the Jan. 31 murder of Jimmy Fleurimond, right. (Miramar Police Department)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Frederick Eugene surrendered on Thursday night in Miramar to face charges in the Jan. 31st murder of a 31-year-old father, police said.

Detectives had a warrant for the arrest of Eugene, 33, in the murder of Jimmy Fleurimond, 31, a father of four children whose youngest baby was four months old.

Eugene is accused of shooting Fleurimond, who worked as a cook, near his home at the 6300 block of Southwest 27th Street in Miramar.

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

