Man killed in Miramar shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

The incident was reported in the 6300 block of Southwest 27th Street.

According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues, a neighbor called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after noticing a broken window.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim dead outside a home, Rues said.

She said authorities had previously been notified about shots being fired in the area earlier in the morning, around 1 a.m., but officers didn’t find anything at the scene at that time.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was at the scene as dozens of officers were in the neighborhood.

He said shell casings could be seen all over the street and even one house down from where the shooting occurred.

Rues said the victim knew someone who lives in the neighborhood but was not from the Miramar area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.