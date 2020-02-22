Vigil held for rollerblader fatally struck in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Friends and loved ones gathered at the spot Aline Palla Acosta's lost her life Wednesday afternoon.

"She was well loved, as you guys can see," family friend Anthony Burrell said.

"I think I'm just still in shock more than anything," said Brooke Sdabo, Acosta's best friend.

The 27-year-old killed when she was fatally struck by a wayward car as she was rollerblading along a multi-purpose path on Northeast 10th Street in Pompano Beach.

"Aline she was a great a person. My best friend," Daniel Tran said. "I loved her very dearly."

"She was just, like, the best person in the entire world," Sdabo said.

Acosta's husband of three years was too distraught to speak with the media, but close friends said the family is devastated and is now focusing on bringing her body back to Brazil so her loved ones there can have a final goodbye.

"Her mom and dad are in Brazil, and they can't fly over here," Tran said. "We're trying to get her remains over to Brazil."

Also grieving is Rosie Granvil, the girlfriend of the driver of the car who lost control.

“I feel sorry for the other person that passed away,” Granvil said.

Endail Thomas tried to pass a car and lost control and crashed. The impact was so strong it split the car in two.

RELATED: BSO identifies driver who fatally struck rollerblader in Pompano Beach

Thomas and his female passenger were taken to Broward Health North and are still in critical condition.