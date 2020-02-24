73ºF

Sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

Crews are responding to a sewer main break at George English Park

Elsa Bolt, Executive Producer

Tags: water main break, fort lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crews in Fort Lauderdale are responding to a sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s located in the parking lot of George English Park, right along 1101 Bayview Drive.

According to city leaders, initial reports indicate that the break may be in a 14-inch sewer line that is connected to a nearby pumping station.

Bayview Drive is closed north of Sunrise Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale Police are on scene directing traffic. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Those with questions can call Fort Lauderdale’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

