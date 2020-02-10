Water main break affects service in 2 Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a 6-inch water main ruptured on Saturday in the New River near Southwest Seventh Street, authorities warned residents in the Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Park and Tarpon River neighborhoods that a precautionary boil-tap-water order remains in effect.

While workers are installing a new pipe section about 30 feet underwater, residents will also experience temporary service interruptions.

The order requesting that residents boil water for more than one minute will be in effect about two days after workers repair the pipe.

There is also a precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities in effect for the Middle River. With a deteriorating sanitary wastewater system, Fort Lauderdale’s waterways are being polluted.

Last week, sewer pipes ruptured in Harbor Beach and George English Lake. In January, a pipe ruptured in Victoria Park. And in December, six water main breaks spewed about 127 million gallons of sewage.

For more information about the boil-water order and the precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities in areas of Fort Lauderdale, call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

Precautionary boil-water order affects two neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale. (City of Fort Lauderdale)

The boil-water order affects residents in these areas:

- North fork of the New River

- Davie Boulevard

- Tarpon River up to and including Southwest Seventh Street and the south fork of the New River

- Southwest 15 Avenue