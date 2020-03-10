Miami artist Romero Britto welcomes Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Wynwood studio

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The President of Brazil made a stop in South Florida over the weekend.

He received a special gift from a beloved Brazilian-born artist based in Miami.

Romero Britto welcomed Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to his studio. It was a visit full of art and surprises.

"He came here to spend 15 minutes, but he ended up staying an hour," said Britto.

Bolsonaro stopped at Britto's Wynwood studio after visiting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"He’s a really nice person and seemed to be very engaging," Britto said of Bolsonaro.

Romero Britto, a Brazilian-born artist based in Miami, welcomed Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro to his Wynwood studio. (WPLG)

The colorful Brazilian-born creative artist was beaming as the president, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and a group of about 60 toured his 50,000 square foot space.

"I was surprised by the amount of people that come with him," Britto said. "All the security and everything."

Britto presented Bolsonaro with a new portrait in his signature style, and allowed the president to help with a surprise portrait of the Brazilian first lady.

"He knew about the portrait I was creating for him because his son was here several months ago, but he didn’t know he was going to paint with me," Britto explained.

Bolsonaro even painted the word “Brasil” outside the studio.

"He helped me to finish a little," Britto said. "He loved doing that, he loved the impromptus."

Britto calls Miami home but he came from humble beginnings in Brazil, making this visit from a sitting president all the more special.

“To have the president of Brazil coming to see me was a very big gesture from the Brazilians, and from the president himself,” he said. “My work is popular in Brazil so for the president to visit me is like the whole country coming to see me here in Miami, which I was very happy.”