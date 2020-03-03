Small business owners, artists meet to discuss future of Wynwood

MIAMI – A group of small business owners, developers and artists expressed their visions for the budding Wynwood neighborhood in Miami on Tuesday after a Save Wynwood campaign was started by organizers who say the vibrant area is in jeopardy.

The meeting was held at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse.

“Build some housing for artists and for creative people. Do something creative. Don’t just exploit us,” artist Frank Hyder said.

Others spoke about their frustration of what they say has been the inequitable enforcement of permitting and code enforcement rules.

“If we’re going to comply with the rules that have been laid out, let’s have strict enforcement for those rules. If it’s a 3 a.m. hard close, great. If it’s a 5 a.m. hard close, great. That’s what the police have been trying to do and some under harsh criticism,” developer Ron Bloomberg said.

But there is one particular lighting rod issue -- the apparent catalyst for the gathering -- billionaire and real estate developer Moishe Mana, who some at the meeting claim had been skirting the rules by operating in partnership with the event production agency, Swarm, under a temporary operating license for years.

“I’m friendly with Moishe and we’ve done business together and I respect Moishe, but I think he is aligned with a group, Swarm, that has behaved badly for a long time without any respect for the neighbors in this neighborhood,” David Lombardi, of Lombardi Properties, said.

Alan Drummond, owner of Coyo Taco and Miami’s first food hall, 1-800-Lucky, said the spirit of the meeting was to bring together the neighborhood’s residents, tenants and developers.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve just created the Wynwood Restaurant and Bar Association, so we can have one voice, because we do believe that if everybody abides by a new code, we believe that this community can thrive together and the residents and bars and entertainment can coexist together and continue to make Wynwood great,” Drummond said.

Mana and Swarm said they will be responding to what was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting at a news conference later in the day.

“Just to make it clear to everyone, the issues here are not Mana's interests alone,” Save Wynwood said in a statement. “The issues we are fighting are what is good for Miami and South Florida, what is the vision for Wynwood and the purpose we want Wynwood to serve. That's why we have created the ‘Save Wynwood’ group supported by over 30,000 Miami residents.”

Local 10 News has reached out to the City of Miami for comment and is awaiting a response.