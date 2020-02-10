Former UCF football player died in Wynwood shooting, police say
WYNWOOD, Fla. – Miami detectives identified Jose Trimaine Jose, a former University of Central Florida player and father of three, as the victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in Wynwood.
Witnesses at Kush, a gastropub in the corner of Northwest 20th Street and North Miami Avenue at Miami’s Wynwood-Overtown boundary, said they heard a loud argument that escalated into a shooting.
Jose, who was formerly known in the local rap scene as Fat Papi Escobar, was 28 years old.
After the shooting, Miami Fire Rescue took Jose and another man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced him dead.
Miami detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
According to posts on Facebook, former @UCF_Football player Jose Jose (@FatPapiEscobars) has passed away. He played in the early 2010s. Was always popular with fans and teammates. After football, he had a rap career going by the stage name, "Fat Papi Escobars." R.I.P. 😢 pic.twitter.com/UjhPWJhGAG— Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) February 8, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.