Former UCF football player died in Wynwood shooting, police say

WYNWOOD, Fla. – Miami detectives identified Jose Trimaine Jose, a former University of Central Florida player and father of three, as the victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in Wynwood.

Witnesses at Kush, a gastropub in the corner of Northwest 20th Street and North Miami Avenue at Miami’s Wynwood-Overtown boundary, said they heard a loud argument that escalated into a shooting.

Jose, who was formerly known in the local rap scene as Fat Papi Escobar, was 28 years old.

After the shooting, Miami Fire Rescue took Jose and another man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

Miami detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.