Beware of COVID-19 rumors; there are no confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Officials said Wednesday night there isn’t one confirmed COVID-19 case in Miami-Dade County, but there was plenty of speculation in Bay Harbor Islands and Kendall.

When a Bay Harbor Islands employee decided to get medical attention and self-quarantine, the town’s mayor declared a state of emergency citing an “impending threat.” Workers in protective gear arrived to clean the Morris N. Broad Community Center where the employee worked.

Without any confirmation from the Florida Department of Health, the town’s officials allegedly took the employee’s word as fact. They reported there was a “presumptive positive case of the corona virus" when there wasn’t.

Miami-Dade police officers were also fighting misinformation on Wednesday night about a Kendall Regional Medical Center patient. A police report was circulating online alleging there was a COVID-19 patient in Kendall, but there wasn’t.

The report was not fake. Detective Argemis Colome said in a statement an officer wrote the report based on information received at the medical center.

“This information was later determined to be inaccurate by Homicide detectives, possibly due to a miscommunication,” Colome said. “We caution the public from circulating draft copies of police reports which have not been finalized and made part of an official public record.”

In the case of Bay Harbor Islands, there appeared to be a misunderstanding about the official definition of a “presumptive” COVID-19 case. The town employee allegedly said her travel companion had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York and hospital employees had considered her a “presumptive” positive case.

State public health officials have used the term “presumptive” to refer to cases that have tested positive in state labs but have yet to include federal confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once the CDC confirms a case, state officials report it as a “positive” case of COVID-19.

“No positive test has been confirmed at the time,” the town’s statement says, adding that the emergency declaration “is not because we have an emergency situation” but because it is required for the management of the funds required for the deep cleaning at the community center and at all parks.

To further quell the town’s fears, state officials reported a friend the town employee had reported had tested positive for COVID-19 had not. The town employee’s friend was tested for COVID-19, but the results were negative, officials said.

Two COVID-19 patients have died in Florida. The state has reported positive cases in Broward, Manatee, Hillsborough, Santa Rosa, Lee, Charlotte, Okaloosa, Volusia, Nassau, Collier, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The majority of cases are travel-related and involve patients in their 60s and 70s.

“We are not seeing community spread,” Florida Surgeon Gen. Scott Rivkees said.