Broward’s new COVID-19 patient recently traveled to Tampa, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 70-year-old man became the fifth COVID-19 patient in Broward County, the Florida Department of Health announced on Wednesday night.

Epidemiological investigators are working to find out where he was infected. Officials suspect it could have been in Hillsborough County. The man recently traveled to Tampa to attend a conference on emergency medical services.

“He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials,” the state agency’s statement said.

The other four cases in Broward County include patients who are ages 65, 67, 69 and 75.

Health officials confirm fourth case of COVID-19 in Broward County

This is a developing story.