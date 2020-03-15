Miami-Dade suspending programs and activities at public parks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Parks Department is suspending all programs and activities as officials continue working to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

This comes as five new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Miami-Dade County by state health officials overnight, bringing the total in Miami-Dade to 13.

In a release sent on Sunday, the county said the changes will move into effect on Monday, March 16.

Those changes include:

All recreation and nature centers will be closed.

All pools will be closed.

All recreation programs will be canceled.

All athletic programs, games, practices and events will be canceled.

New venue rentals for park facilities will not be processed during the above period; existing indoor venue rentals will be canceled.

All field trips will be canceled.

Election locations at Miami-Dade parks will remain open.

Additionally, parks will remain open to the public for non-programmed activities, including golf courses (Briar Bay, Country Club of Miami, Crandon, Greynolds and Palmetto), marinas (Black Point, Crandon, Haulover, Homestead Bayfront, Matheson Hammock and Pelican Harbor), Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, Fruit and Spice Park, Trail Glades Range, and Larry and Penny Thompson Park and Campground.