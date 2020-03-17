Beer kegs distributor in Broward County suffers on St. Patrick’s Day

On any given St. Patrick’s Day, the Sunshine Discount Beverages in Broward County would sell about a dozen kegs. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that Tuesday.

Fred Holder established the business in 1985. The keg supplier has been operating at Shoppes on Stirling Place in Davie since 2006. He said this is the scariest St. Patrick’s Day to date.

“We didn’t have anything to speak of,” Holder said about the canceled orders.

Public health officials asked restaurants, casinos, gyms and bars to close on Monday. It was not an order. Business is hurting. Dunkle said he is having his accountants looking into what kind of assistance he is eligible for.

“We are going to need some help,” Dunkle said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration, a federal government agency, is providing loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses with two to 100 employees.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program can provide up to $2 million to help business owners “meet necessary financial obligations.” The loans do not replace lost sales or revenue.

For more information about the loans program, call 1-800-659-2955 or visit the program’s page to apply online.