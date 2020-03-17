Construction worker killed by driver traveling in closed lane on MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The MacArthur Causeway was shut down overnight due to a deadly car crash.

According to police, a driver was traveling westbound in a closed construction lane when she struck and killed a construction worker.

The driver also rear-ending another car.

This all happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The person driving the vehicle that was hit from behind suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

Authorities have not given any condition on the driver who struck the construction worker.

A police investigation is ongoing.