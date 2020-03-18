Changes throughout Miami-Dade County due to COVID-19 pandemic begin taking effect

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla – In Miami-Dade County, recent changes announced by Mayor Carlos Gimenez are impacting many, but hopes are that the ultimate effect will be fighting off coronavirus.

Wednesday was the first full day following the Miami-Dade County Order closing all on-site services for restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and entertainment venues that seat more than eight people.

Meanwhile, baffled tourists told Local 10 News they are cutting their vacations short, catching flights back home.

Miami-Dade Police Officers showed off their new wrist bands, which are given to officers after they clear a COVID-19 screening test.

Another new order announced by Gimenez that went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday was prohibiting the use of common use mopeds, scooters and other micro-mobility devices.

At all Miami-Dade parks and beaches, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

Additionally, Gimenez announced late Wednesday that he’d be issuing a comprehensive order restricting or closing non-essential retail, private education facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities.

County police also warning that businesses on the banned list that plan to stay open could face criminal charges.