Sawgrass Mills Mall closing its doors amid coronavirus outbreak

SUNRISE, Fla. – One of the most popular shopping malls in South Florida will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Sawgrass Mills Mall announced Wednesday that it will be closing for nearly two weeks.

The mall is located in the City of Sunrise, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

Sawgrass Mills Mall is owned by Simon Property Group, the largest shopping mall operator in the United States.

Simon is closing all of its malls, starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. local time for each location, and keeping them shut until at least March 29.