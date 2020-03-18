Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. – South Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release sent by his office, Diaz-Balart (FL-25) received word on Wednesday that a test he took over the weekend had come back positive.

He is the first member of the United State Congress to test positive for coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart began feeling symptoms of coronavirus on Saturday night, including fever and a headache.

He then decided to self-quarantine in Washington D.C., where he will remain.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement. "However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”