Mobile hospitals, drive-through coronavirus testing sites in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple mobile hospitals and drive-through coronavirus testing sites have been set up in parking lots across South Florida in an effort to test those showing symptoms of COVID-19 without potentially spreading the virus to others.

Appointments are required to visit any site.

Community Health of South Florida Inc. is running a drive-through testing site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the Doris Ison Health Center at 10300 S.W. 216 St. in south Miami-Dade.

Cleveland Clinic Florida has opened a drive-through testing site at its Krupa Center at 3250 Meridian Parkway in Weston. Testing will occur Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Florida National Guard is preparing to open a drive-through testing site at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the Florida National Guard’s drive-through testing sites in South Florida are almost ready to be operational, and the sites will have lines reserved for first responders.

Supplies to build a mobile hospital in Broward County arrived at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Wednesday.

The site will be one of three set up in Florida in order to expand testing for coronavirus.

Active duty military members are expected to help build the facility, which will have around 250 beds, and then run it once it's operational.

Another mobile hospital is set to be built at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, and the National Guard will carry out swab field testing at the same location.